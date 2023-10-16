Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $348,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MELI. New Street Research upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.21.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $1,223.50 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,306.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,263.30. The stock has a market cap of $61.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $754.76 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.