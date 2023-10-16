Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $372,000 Holdings in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OUTFRONT Media in the first quarter valued at $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 48.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after buying an additional 610,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 70.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OUTFRONT Media stock opened at $8.62 on Monday. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $21.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.92%. OUTFRONT Media’s payout ratio is -47.24%.

In other OUTFRONT Media news, EVP Clive A. Punter acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,080.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 174,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,074.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

