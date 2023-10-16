Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $408,000 Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKYY. Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 445.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

SKYY stock opened at $75.53 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.35. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $54.50 and a 1-year high of $82.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

