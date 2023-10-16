Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $456,000 Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,127,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,057 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its position in Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.43.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $84.02 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $121.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $215.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.49.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

