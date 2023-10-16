Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.23. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $30.68 and a 52 week high of $42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $577,006.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,232,942.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.