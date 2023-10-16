Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 270,500.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,135,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $614,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,129,971 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 54.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,607,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,467,000 after acquiring an additional 5,174,427 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 10,043.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,232,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,784,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,982,000 after acquiring an additional 31,513 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,426,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,132,000 after buying an additional 53,293 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $42.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.98.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

