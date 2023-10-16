Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 4,122 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,876 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 12.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,368,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,740,000 after buying an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 827,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Santander, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $15.34 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

SAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments.

