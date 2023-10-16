Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 97.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $229.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.19.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,472. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 2,160 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.41, for a total transaction of $482,565.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,288,566.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock worth $6,245,614. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $147.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.47 and a 200-day moving average of $189.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 101.32 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $810.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

