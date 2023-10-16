Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Reduces Stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORI. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $26.91 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $22.24 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Old Republic International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

See Also

