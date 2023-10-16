Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,125 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,834,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $576,178,000 after acquiring an additional 312,782 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,797,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $389,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,652 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,189,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $348,391,000 after acquiring an additional 191,299 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,004,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $268,811,000 after buying an additional 213,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,534,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,056,000 after buying an additional 112,101 shares during the last quarter.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

NYSE:QSR opened at $62.67 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.41 and a fifty-two week high of $78.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.58.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

