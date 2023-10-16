Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 128 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 63.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 16.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 23.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 108.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,621,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,617,824,000 after buying an additional 308,580 shares during the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $10,114,517.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,861,666.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on TEL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $121.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day moving average is $129.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.49 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

