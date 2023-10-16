Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 129 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Humana by 87.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Humana in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $505.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.63. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $486.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Humana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $576.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $586.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Humana from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Humana from $637.00 to $624.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.10.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

