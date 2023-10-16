Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,705 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SONY opened at $85.15 on Monday. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.04.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Sony Group had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.62 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

