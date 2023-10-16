Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 202 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,317,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,855,891,000 after buying an additional 322,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,375,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $739,686,000 after buying an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,828,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,310,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of AMP stock opened at $324.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $336.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $324.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.46. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.10 and a 52-week high of $358.02.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 82.23% and a net margin of 15.94%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $376.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

