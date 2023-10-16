Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,425 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,425 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,032,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,502,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,291,000. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZG. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Zillow Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ZG opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.00 and a beta of 1.76. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $55.68.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. On average, analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,511.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 11,568 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $611,831.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,298 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,511.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,682 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $251,470.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 88,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,757,309.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,745 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,262. 17.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zillow Group

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.