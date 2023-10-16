Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 3,570 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 20.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 45.7% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter worth approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $57.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1-year low of $52.42 and a 1-year high of $112.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 34.41% and a return on equity of 71.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $90.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.61.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

