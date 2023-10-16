Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $316,000 Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEU. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,725,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 166.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after acquiring an additional 26,281 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 176,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,983,000 after acquiring an additional 24,003 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 382,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,732,000 after acquiring an additional 21,246 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Up 0.2 %

NEU opened at $452.04 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $459.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $422.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.73. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $288.06 and a one year high of $475.94.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $685.13 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

