Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pool worth $8,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Pool by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Pool during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POOL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.70.

Pool Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $344.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

