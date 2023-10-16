Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PINC
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Premier Price Performance
Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. Premier has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Premier Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Premier Company Profile
Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Premier
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.