Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.64.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Premier in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Premier by 2.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,733,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,961,000 after acquiring an additional 47,528 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 8.4% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,966 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Premier in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 240.0% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Premier by 105.3% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,152,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 591,201 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PINC stock opened at $19.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $26.43. Premier has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.59 million. Premier had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Premier will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

