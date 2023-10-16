Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 354 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,639 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,484,341,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 40.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,905,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $952,719,000 after buying an additional 4,604,833 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after buying an additional 3,997,094 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at about $98,421,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after buying an additional 1,438,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE TD opened at $58.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.85 and its 200-day moving average is $61.02. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TD. Barclays cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.