Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 517 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $72.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

