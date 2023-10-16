Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,408 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,822,930 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,097,104,000 after acquiring an additional 876,162 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 201.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 98,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,263,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.45.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $224,520.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total value of $224,520.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,048,062.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,971 shares of company stock valued at $12,470,740. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

META opened at $314.69 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.94. The company has a market capitalization of $809.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.68, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $330.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

