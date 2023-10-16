Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,374,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,305,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,002,000 after purchasing an additional 243,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,208,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,643,000 after purchasing an additional 187,247 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,049,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,401,000 after acquiring an additional 360,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,005,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,844 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV opened at $43.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.38. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $42.30 and a 12-month high of $49.54.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0096 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.