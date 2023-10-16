Private Trust Co. NA Has $258,000 Position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $71,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $46.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.87 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

