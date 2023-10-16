Private Trust Co. NA Has $338,000 Stake in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $25.80.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.