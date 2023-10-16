Private Trust Co. NA Increases Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $38.26 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.61.

