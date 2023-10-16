Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stock Holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA owned about 0.06% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after acquiring an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,751 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter.

Get VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CDL opened at $53.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $331.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.74 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $62.51.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.2621 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.