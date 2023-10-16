Private Trust Co. NA Reduces Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 145.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 371.7% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $75.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.81.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

