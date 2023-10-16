Private Trust Co. NA Sells 221 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,230,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,907,111 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 794,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,108,000 after acquiring an additional 47,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 648,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,202,000 after acquiring an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 542,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,996,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after buying an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $215.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.18. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $205.68 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

