Private Trust Co. NA Sells 468 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

