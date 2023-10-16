Private Trust Co. NA Sells 6,587 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,587 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,128,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,291 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 7,828,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,711,000 after purchasing an additional 186,521 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 4,950,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,286,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,823 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.02 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $21.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.94.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

