Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.06. The company has a market capitalization of $88.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). Provident Financial had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PROV. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Provident Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Provident Financial in the third quarter worth $251,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 9,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

