Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Pulmatrix Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:PULM opened at $2.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.60. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.77.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 60.14% and a negative net margin of 253.24%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Pulmatrix during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

