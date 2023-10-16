Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Short Interest Up 24.9% in September

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,600 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the September 15th total of 347,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Qurate Retail Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QRTEP opened at $30.69 on Monday. Qurate Retail has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.07%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QRTEP Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

(Get Free Report)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.