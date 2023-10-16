RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

RDCM opened at $8.40 on Friday. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.85.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDCM. Lynrock Lake LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in RADCOM by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 690,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,530,000 after purchasing an additional 47,901 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in RADCOM by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

