RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RDCM opened at $8.40 on Friday. RADCOM has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $11.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.00 and a beta of 0.85.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
