Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN) Short Interest Update

Rail Vision Ltd. (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the September 15th total of 13,800 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rail Vision in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rail Vision stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Rail Vision Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RVSN Free Report ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 381,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 1.90% of Rail Vision as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rail Vision stock opened at 0.43 on Monday. Rail Vision has a 52-week low of 0.38 and a 52-week high of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.49 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.64.

Rail Vision (NASDAQ:RVSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported -0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.17 by 0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rail Vision will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rail Vision Ltd. designs, develops, assembles, and sells railway detection systems for railway operational safety, efficiency, and predictive maintenance in Israel. The company's railway detection systems include various cameras, such as optics, visible light spectrum cameras (video), and thermal cameras that transmit data to a ruggedized on-board computer that is designed to be suitable for the rough environment of a train's locomotive.

