Rather & Kittrell Inc. Invests $228,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $405,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,469,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $223,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total value of $1,985,152.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,486.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,760 shares of company stock valued at $16,835,914. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.0 %

PG opened at $144.69 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $124.76 and a twelve month high of $158.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on PG. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

