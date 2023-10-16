Raymond James & Associates Sells 54,645 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,645 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $15,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,836,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 53,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $7,495,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,836,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of MTB opened at $120.19 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $192.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.43. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.79.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.81%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

