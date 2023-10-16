Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 967 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.04% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 878.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,417,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,863,772 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 15.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 551,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 71,880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 2.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,395,000 after acquiring an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November by 925.2% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 238,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,104,000 after acquiring an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

BATS:PNOV opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.48 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

