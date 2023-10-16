Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.19 Million Position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Western Midstream Partners worth $8,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 893.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 31.2% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

NYSE WES opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.74.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 34.08%. The company had revenue of $738.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.27%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

