Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.31 Million Stock Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,643 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Copa worth $8,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Copa during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Copa in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Copa by 1,560.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Copa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Copa from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

Copa Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CPA opened at $84.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $71.54 and a fifty-two week high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.62 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Copa’s payout ratio is currently 37.83%.

About Copa

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.