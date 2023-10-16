Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $8,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $475.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $487.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $492.85. The company has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.87 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $441.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.46 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 42.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $5,136,621.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total value of $5,136,621.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 258,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,168,973.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 7,575 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.23, for a total transaction of $4,046,792.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,202,315.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,637 shares of company stock valued at $42,841,149 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on MPWR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $527.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.46.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

