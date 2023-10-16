Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. 500.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Regulus Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

Regulus Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGLS opened at $1.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.38. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regulus Therapeutics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regulus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regulus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

