RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RH. Atreides Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RH during the 1st quarter valued at $170,133,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 2nd quarter worth $125,815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of RH by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,864,000 after acquiring an additional 352,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of RH by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,653,000 after acquiring an additional 289,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of RH by 239.4% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 288,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,204,000 after acquiring an additional 203,826 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RH news, Director Carlos Alberini sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.42, for a total transaction of $7,760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,916 shares in the company, valued at $6,803,164.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $238.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a 1 year low of $227.00 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.30. RH had a return on equity of 54.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $800.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on RH from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on RH from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of RH in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on RH from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.53.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

