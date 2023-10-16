Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Short Interest Down 15.8% in September

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,090,000 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the September 15th total of 11,980,000 shares. Currently, 20.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 689,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RYTM opened at $24.98 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.64. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.99.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.03 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.93% and a negative net margin of 416.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 111.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 1,718 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $42,365.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,230.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,037 shares of company stock valued at $503,100. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

