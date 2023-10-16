Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications Trading Down 14.5 %

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $354.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ribbon Communications has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $210.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.88 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 0.79% and a negative net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 275.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

