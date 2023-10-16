RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Short Interest Update

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,800 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the September 15th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 185,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37,014 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RIBT opened at $0.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.82. RiceBran Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative net margin of 44.17% and a negative return on equity of 80.06%.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

See Also

