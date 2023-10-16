Ridley (RIDYF) & Its Competitors Critical Survey

Ridley (OTCMKTS:RIDYF – Get Free Report) is one of 180 public companies in the “Packaged Foods” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Ridley to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ridley and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ridley N/A N/A N/A Ridley Competitors -35.82% -211.48% -11.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ridley and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ridley N/A N/A 23.33 Ridley Competitors $3.38 billion $213.38 million 245.91

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ridley’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ridley. Ridley is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

9.4% of Ridley shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.1% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of shares of all “Packaged Foods” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Ridley pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Ridley pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies pay a dividend yield of 92.8% and pay out 27.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ridley and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ridley 0 0 0 0 N/A Ridley Competitors 708 2929 3197 67 2.38

As a group, “Packaged Foods” companies have a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Ridley’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ridley has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Ridley rivals beat Ridley on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Ridley Company Profile

Ridley Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides animal nutrition solutions in Australia. It operates through two segments, Packaged Feeds and Ingredients, and Bulk Stockfeeds. The company provides feeds for horses, chicken and poultry dairy cattle, beef cattle, sheep, goats, alpacas, llamas, kangaroos and wallabies, guinea pigs, rats, and mice; monogastric and ruminant commercial feeds; aquafeed for salmon, prawns, barramundi, yellowtail kingfish, and trout, as well as mulloway, silver perch, and other native species; and rendered poultry, red meat, and fish products. It offers its products primarily under the Ridley, Barastoc, Cobber, Rumevite, Primo, Monds Feed, LNT, and PALASTART brands. The company also exports its products. Ridley Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

