RiverPark Advisors LLC Sells 439 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RiverPark Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 3.6% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on V. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,030,321.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,100 shares of company stock worth $7,923,039 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $237.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.07 and a twelve month high of $250.06. The company has a market cap of $442.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $239.76 and its 200 day moving average is $234.43.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

