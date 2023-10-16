Rockland Trust Co. Buys 1,838 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,554 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 2.0% of Rockland Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $33,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $291.92 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $267.86 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.05 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $314.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,705,319.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

